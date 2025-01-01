Edit TemplatePinnSaveSaveEdit Templatethermometer readingppt templatehospitalmedicinedesignbluetemplatemedicalFlu symptoms blog banner template, healthcare design vectorMoreFree for Personal and Business useInfoVectorJPEGBlog BannerVectors can scale to any size. Low Resolution 1200 x 675 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5000 x 2813 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseOpen source fonts used in this design :Fredoka One by Milena BrandaoDownload Fredoka One fontGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSet