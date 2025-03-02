Edit ImageCrop16SaveSaveEdit Imagevan goghvasestill lifeoil flower paintingflower oil paintfloral impressionismpost impressionismantique oil painting flowersVase with Carnations illustration, Van Gogh's flower artwork, remastered by rawpixelMorePremium imageOriginal ArtInfoOriginal artwork digitally enhanced by rawpixel.JPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2000 x 2000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilar