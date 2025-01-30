Edit ImageCropkanate34SaveSaveEdit Imagemount fujivintage postergreat wave off kanagawafujihokusaigreat wavejapanese waveoffshoreThe Great Wave off Kanagawa illustration, inspired by Katsushika Hokusai's famous Japanese woodblock printMorePremium imageOriginal ArtInfoThis design contains original artwork.JPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1200 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2532 x 2532 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 2532 x 2532 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilar