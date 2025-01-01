Edit TemplateAdjima4SaveSaveEdit Templatewallpaper quotesno limitswallpaper quotes landscapeaesthetic surreal art template, magical realismsurrealkids quotedigital magical realism collage art vectoriphone wallpaper illustrationSurreal galaxy Inspirational template, aesthetic design vectorMorePremium imageOriginal ArtInfoThis design contains original artwork.VectorJPEGEPSVectors can scale to any size. Low Resolution 675 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2250 x 4000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseOpen source fonts used in this design :IM Fell DW Pica by Igino MariniDownload IM Fell DW Pica fontGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSet