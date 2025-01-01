Edit TemplateAdjima4SaveSaveEdit Templatemountain iphone wallpaperwallpaper quotesbelieve itaesthetical templateiphone wallpapertravelinspirational mountain iphone wallpaperiphone wallpaper quoteSurreal travel template, animal, nature aesthetic with quote vectorMorePremium imageOriginal ArtInfoThis design contains original artwork.VectorJPEGEPSVectors can scale to any size. Low Resolution 675 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2250 x 4000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseOpen source fonts used in this design :IM Fell DW Pica by Igino MariniDownload IM Fell DW Pica fontGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSet