Edit ImageCropnywthn12SaveSaveEdit Imagechinoiserieowen joneschinoiserie pngvintage illustrationsillustrationred flowerchinese peonypeonyFlower png sticker, aesthetic vintage Chinese graphic, transparent backgroundRemixed from our own original 1867 edition of Examples of Chinese Ornament selected from objects in the South Kensington Museum and other collections by Owen Jones.MorePremium imageOriginal ArtInfoOriginal artwork digitally enhanced by rawpixel.PNGLow Resolution 800 x 799 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1519 x 1518 pxView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSet