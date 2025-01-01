Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagelight bulbline drawing moonmoon drawinggalaxy starline drawing dreaminglight bulb line artmagicblack and white drawing light bulbCelestial light bulb collage element, doodle illustration psdMorePremium imageInfoPSDJPEGPSD 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 1200 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSet