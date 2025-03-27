Edit ImageCropnywthn29SaveSaveEdit Imagechinoiserieowen jonesillustrationchinese ornamentacanthuschinoiserie png elementchinese floral illustrationchinese peony pngPeony flower png sticker, Chinese aesthetic vintage illustration, transparent backgroundRemixed from our own original 1867 edition of Examples of Chinese Ornament selected from objects in the South Kensington Museum and other collections by Owen Jones.MorePremium imageOriginal ArtInfoOriginal artwork digitally enhanced by rawpixel.PNGLow Resolution 800 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1610 x 1610 pxView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSet