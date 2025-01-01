Edit ImageCropWan3SaveSaveEdit Imagecherry blossomjapancherry blossom watercolororiental backgroundwatercolor backgroundssakura backgroundjapanese landscapeflower backgroundJapanese floral background, watercolor mountain landscape illustrationMorePremium imageOriginal ArtInfoThis design contains original artwork.JPEGLow Resolution 800 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3333 x 5000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSizesSet