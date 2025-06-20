Edit ImageCrop32SaveSaveEdit Imagemoosepublic domain moosefree vintage illustration mooseanimalsvintage moosebw artworkblack and white illustrationsvintage zooVintage moose, animal clipart psd. Free public domain CC0 graphicView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useInfoPSDJPEGPSD 4000 x 4001 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 1200 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4000 x 4001 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar