Edit ImageCrop35SaveSaveEdit Imagevasevintage illustration public domainvase pngpublic domain antiquepublic domain clip art pngpngblack and white vaseillustrationVintage vase png clipart, home decor on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 graphicView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useInfoPNGLow Resolution 800 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 3001 pxView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar