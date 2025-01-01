Edit ImageCropNunnySaveSaveEdit Imageillustrationcar ridecartrip kids illustrationmommom drivingroad cartoonblack and white small carFamily traveling hand drawn collage element, road trip illustration psdMorePremium imageInfoPSDJPEGPSD 4001 x 4000 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 1200 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4001 x 4000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilar