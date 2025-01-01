Edit ImageCrop10SaveSaveEdit Imagebowlsoupkitchen toolsvintage illustration soupbowl drawingkitchensoup illustrationkitchen tools vintage illustrationsSoup bowl sticker, vintage object psd. Free public domain CC0 graphicView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useInfoPSDJPEGPSD 4000 x 4001 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 1200 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4000 x 4001 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar