Edit ImageCrop12SaveSaveEdit Imagewomanvintage fashionvintage fashion illustrationdesign fashion drawingsvintage fanvintage fashion sketchfree fanblack and white vintage illustration public domainElegant woman in long dress, vintage drawing, rear view.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar