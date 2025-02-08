Edit ImageCrop19SaveSaveEdit Imagestrawberry vintagestrawberryvintage foodfruit illustration black and whiteink sketch fruitfruitvintage fruitfruit vintage iconStrawberry drawing, vintage fruit illustration psd.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useInfoPSDJPEGPSD 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 1200 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar