Edit ImageCrop6SaveSaveEdit Imagemosque sketch hand drawnmosque black and whitemosquevintage mosquemosque icontaj mahalicons buildingmosque sketchTaj Mahal mosque drawing, hand drawn historical illustration psd.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useInfoPSDJPEGPSD 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 1200 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar