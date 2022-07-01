https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6263222Edit DesignRemix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designsFamily Facebook post template, home is where the heart is psdMorePremiumInfoView personal and business licensePSDJPEGInstagram Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 7.24 MBFacebook Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 7.24 MBSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiSmall JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiEdit DesignCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Jua by Woowahan BrothersDownload Jua fontMonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$6.50/mo$78 billed yearlyUnlimited downloadsAd-free experienceUnlock millions of creative assets and our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy NowFreeFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin Free