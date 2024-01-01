rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6264342
Delphinium flower, Japanese woodblock art. Digitally enhanced from our own 1917 edition of Seiyô SÔKA ZUFU by Tanigami Kônan.
Delphinium flower, Japanese woodblock art. Digitally enhanced from our own 1917 edition of Seiyô SÔKA ZUFU by Tanigami Kônan.

Delphinium flower, Japanese woodblock art. Digitally enhanced from our own 1917 edition of Seiyô SÔKA ZUFU by Tanigami Kônan.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License