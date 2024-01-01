rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6264585
Vintage Egyptian Sphinx statue hand drawn illustration. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Vintage Egyptian Sphinx statue hand drawn illustration. Free public domain CC0 image.

More

Vintage Egyptian Sphinx statue hand drawn illustration. Free public domain CC0 image.

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

More file types

  • Egyptian Sphinx statue png, vintage illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.
    Original
  • Egyptian Sphinx statue drawing, vintage illustration psd. Free public domain CC0 image.
    Original
  • Egyptian Sphinx statue clipart, vintage illustration vector. Free public domain CC0 image.
    Original