rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6264637
Navy anchor drawing clipart, vintage illustration vector. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Navy anchor drawing clipart, vintage illustration vector. Free public domain CC0 image.

More

Navy anchor drawing clipart, vintage illustration vector. Free public domain CC0 image.

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

Vectors can scale to any size.
Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :

More file types

  • Navy anchor png sticker vintage illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.
    Original
  • Vintage navy anchor hand drawn illustration. Free public domain CC0 image.
    Original
  • Navy anchor drawing, vintage hand drawn illustration psd. Free public domain CC0 image.
    Original