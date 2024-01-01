rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6264653
Saint Basils Cathedral drawing clipart, Russian's landmark vector. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Saint Basils Cathedral drawing clipart, Russian's landmark vector. Free public domain CC0 image.

More

Saint Basils Cathedral drawing clipart, Russian's landmark vector. Free public domain CC0 image.

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

Vectors can scale to any size.
Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :

More file types

  • Saint Basils Cathedral drawing clipart, Russian&#39;s landmark. Free public domain CC0 image.
    Original
  • Png Saint Basils Cathedral drawing clipart, Russian&#39;s landmark, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.
    Original
  • Saint Basils Cathedral drawing clipart, Russian&#39;s landmark psd. Free public domain CC0 image.
    Original