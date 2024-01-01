rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6264684
Farming truck drawing clipart, vintage vehicle illustration. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Farming truck drawing clipart, vintage vehicle illustration. Free public domain CC0 image.

More

Farming truck drawing clipart, vintage vehicle illustration. Free public domain CC0 image.

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :

More file types

  • Farming truck drawing clipart, vintage vehicle illustration psd. Free public domain CC0 image.
    Original
  • Farming truck drawing clipart, vintage vehicle illustration. Free public domain CC0 image.
    Original
  • Farming truck drawing clipart, vintage vehicle illustration vector. Free public domain CC0 image.
    Original