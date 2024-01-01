rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6264740
Abraham Lincoln png portrait, US president illustration transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Abraham Lincoln png portrait, US president illustration transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More

Abraham Lincoln png portrait, US president illustration transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :

More file types

  • Abraham Lincoln portrait, US president drawing psd. Free public domain CC0 image.
    Original
  • Abraham Lincoln portrait, US president illustration. Free public domain CC0 image.
    Original
  • Abraham Lincoln portrait, US president illustration vector. Free public domain CC0 image.
    Original