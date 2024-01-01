https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6264805Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMake it Yours.Remix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designsArmillary sphere drawing clipart, astronomy illustration vector. Free public domain CC0 image.MoreArmillary sphere drawing clipart, astronomy illustration vector. Free public domain CC0 image.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseVectorSVGEPS | 4.71 MBVectors can scale to any size.SVG | 409.82 KBVectors can scale to any size.Edit ImageCompatible with :MonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$59.99per yearUnlimited downloadsAccess millions of professional creative assetsUnlock our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy NowMore file typesOriginalOriginalOriginal