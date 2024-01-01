rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6266175
Women empowerment png, woman flexing muscle, Rosie Riveter portrait. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Women empowerment png, woman flexing muscle, Rosie Riveter portrait. Free public domain CC0 image.

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
6266175

View CC0 License

Compatible with :

Women empowerment png, woman flexing muscle, Rosie Riveter portrait. Free public domain CC0 image.

More