rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6266226
Diamond ring sticker, vintage jewelry illustration. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Diamond ring sticker, vintage jewelry illustration. Free public domain CC0 image.

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
6266226

View CC0 License

Diamond ring sticker, vintage jewelry illustration. Free public domain CC0 image.

More