rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6266241
Uncle Sam png USA election poster illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Uncle Sam png USA election poster illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
6266241

View CC0 License

Compatible with :

Uncle Sam png USA election poster illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More