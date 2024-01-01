rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Dog breed types silhouette clipart, animal illustration in black set vector. Free public domain CC0 image.
View public domain image source

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
6267253

View CC0 License

Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :

