https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6267348Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFlying goose silhouette clipart, animal illustration in black vector. Free public domain CC0 image.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 6267348View CC0 LicenseVectorSVGEPS | 3.16 MBVectors can scale to any size.SVG | 26.12 KBVectors can scale to any size.Free DownloadCompatible with :Flying goose silhouette clipart, animal illustration in black vector. Free public domain CC0 image.More