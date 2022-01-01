https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6268012Edit RemixSaveSaveCustom TextFlower collage element, floral Japanese woodblock art vector setInspired by our own original copy of Seiyô SÔKA ZUFU (1917) by Konan Tanigami.MorePremiumID : 6268012View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorJPEGEPS | 10.55 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2334 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 3334 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Flower collage element, floral Japanese woodblock art vector setMore