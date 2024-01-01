rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Albizia & aristolochia flower, Japanese woodblock art. Digitally enhanced from our own 1917 edition of Seiyô SÔKA ZUFU by…
Albizia & aristolochia flower, Japanese woodblock art. Digitally enhanced from our own 1917 edition of Seiyô SÔKA ZUFU by Tanigami Kônan.

Public Domain
6268533

CC0 License

Albizia & aristolochia flower, Japanese woodblock art. Digitally enhanced from our own 1917 edition of Seiyô SÔKA ZUFU by Tanigami Kônan.

