Blue flower collage element, vintage Chinese aesthetic illustration vector
Blue flower collage element, vintage Chinese aesthetic illustration vector

Remixed from our own original 1867 edition of Examples of Chinese Ornament selected from objects in the South Kensington Museum and other collections by Owen Jones.

6268867

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
Vectors can scale to any size.
