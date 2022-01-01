rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6284022
Lotus collage element, vintage Japanese art vector
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Lotus collage element, vintage Japanese art vector

Digitally enhanced from our own original copy of Seiyô SÔKA ZUFU (1917) by Konan Tanigami.

More
Premium
ID : 
6284022

View personal and business license 

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :
©2022 Rawpixel Ltd.

Lotus collage element, vintage Japanese art vector

More