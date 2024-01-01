https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6284682Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextRamen noodle bowl png sticker, Japanese food hand drawn illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 6284682View CC0 LicensePNGSmall PNG 1200 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 4000 x 4001 pxFree DownloadCompatible with :Ramen noodle bowl png sticker, Japanese food hand drawn illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.More