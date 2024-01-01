rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6284787
Diamond ring png sticker, vintage jewelry illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Diamond ring png sticker, vintage jewelry illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
6284787

View CC0 License

Compatible with :

Diamond ring png sticker, vintage jewelry illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More