https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6285639Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMarguerite flower collage element, vintage Japanese art psdDigitally enhanced from our own original copy of Seiyô SÔKA ZUFU (1917) by Konan Tanigami.MorePremiumID : 6285639View personal and business license PSDJPEGPSD 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 173.54 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Marguerite flower collage element, vintage Japanese art psdMore