https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6285727Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWorld map line art, geography illustration vector. Free public domain CC0 image.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 6285727View CC0 LicenseVectorSVGEPS | 2.83 MBVectors can scale to any size.SVG | 115.35 KBVectors can scale to any size.Free DownloadCompatible with :World map line art, geography illustration vector. Free public domain CC0 image.More