https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6285763Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBlack abstract art background vector. Free public domain CC0 image.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 6285763View CC0 LicenseVectorSVGEPS | 2.96 MBVectors can scale to any size.SVG | 169.21 KBVectors can scale to any size.Free DownloadCompatible with :Black abstract art background vector. Free public domain CC0 image.More