Matricaria & salpiglossis flower, Japanese woodblock art. Digitally enhanced from our own 1917 edition of Seiyô SÔKA ZUFU…
Matricaria & salpiglossis flower, Japanese woodblock art. Digitally enhanced from our own 1917 edition of Seiyô SÔKA ZUFU by Tanigami Kônan.

