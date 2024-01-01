rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6286321
World map png silhouette sticker, blue illustration on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

World map png silhouette sticker, blue illustration on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
6286321

View CC0 License

Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :

World map png silhouette sticker, blue illustration on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More