rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6287005
Glossy red lips clipart, pop art illustration. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Glossy red lips clipart, pop art illustration. Free public domain CC0 image.

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
6287005

View CC0 License

Glossy red lips clipart, pop art illustration. Free public domain CC0 image.

More