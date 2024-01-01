https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6287346Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage Sweden travel poster illustration vector. Free public domain CC0 image.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 6287346View CC0 LicenseVectorJPEGEPS | 7.6 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2333 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2666 x 3999 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCompatible with :Vintage Sweden travel poster illustration vector. Free public domain CC0 image.More