https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6287605Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAntique fireplace hand drawn illustration. Free public domain CC0 image.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 6287605View CC0 LicenseJPEGSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadAntique fireplace hand drawn illustration. Free public domain CC0 image.More