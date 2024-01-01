rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6287681
Red lipstick stain sticker, Valentine's illustration psd. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Red lipstick stain sticker, Valentine's illustration psd. Free public domain CC0 image.

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
6287681

View CC0 License

Compatible with :

Red lipstick stain sticker, Valentine's illustration psd. Free public domain CC0 image.

More