rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6287890
Rope png sticker, figure eight knot hand drawn illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Rope png sticker, figure eight knot hand drawn illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
6287890

View CC0 License

Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :

Rope png sticker, figure eight knot hand drawn illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More