rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6288545
Santa Claus png sticker, Christmas character hand drawn on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Santa Claus png sticker, Christmas character hand drawn on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
6288545

View CC0 License

Compatible with :

Santa Claus png sticker, Christmas character hand drawn on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More