https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6288786Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGreen bottle clipart, medicine illustration vector. Free public domain CC0 image.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 6288786View CC0 LicenseVectorSVGEPS | 4.24 MBVectors can scale to any size.SVG | 385.68 KBVectors can scale to any size.Free DownloadCompatible with :Green bottle clipart, medicine illustration vector. Free public domain CC0 image.More