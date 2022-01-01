rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6289224
Rose border background, vintage Japanese art psd
Edit Remix
Save
Custom Text

Rose border background, vintage Japanese art psd

Inspired by our own original copy of Seiyô SÔKA ZUFU (1917) by Konan Tanigami.

More
Premium
ID : 
6289224

View personal and business license 

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
Compatible with :
©2022 Rawpixel Ltd.

Rose border background, vintage Japanese art psd

More