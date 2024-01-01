rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6289362
Abraham Lincoln drawing clipart, U.S president illustration psd. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Abraham Lincoln drawing clipart, U.S president illustration psd. Free public domain CC0 image.

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
6289362

View CC0 License

Compatible with :

Abraham Lincoln drawing clipart, U.S president illustration psd. Free public domain CC0 image.

More