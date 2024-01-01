rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6289709
Pink matte lips png sticker, collage element on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Pink matte lips png sticker, collage element on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
6289709

View CC0 License

Compatible with :

Pink matte lips png sticker, collage element on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More